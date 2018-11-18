Menu
Bill Maher Under Fire for Saying Stan Lee’s ‘Stupid’ Comic Books Led to Donald Trump’s Election

Bill Maher leaves a taping of "The Late Show with David Letterman" in New York, Thursday, November 5, 2009. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes)
AP Photo/Charles Sykes

HBO late-night host Bill Maher came under fire this weekend after suggesting that America’s fondness for the late Stan Lee’s “stupid” comic books is part of the reason why Donald Trump was elected president.

Lee, who died earlier this week at the age of 95, created iconic comic book characters including Spider-Man, the Hulk, and the X-Men, while also helping to re-invent characters Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and other signature characters for Marvel’s main rival DC Comics.

In a blog post published on his website Saturday, Maher wrote: “The guy who created Spider-Man and the Hulk has died, and America is in mourning. Deep, deep mourning for a man who inspired millions to, I don’t know, watch a movie, I guess.”

“But then twenty years or so ago, something happened – adults decided they didn’t have to give up kid stuff. And so they pretended comic books were actually sophisticated literature,” Maher continued.

“The problem is, we’re using our smarts on stupid stuff. I don’t think it’s a huge stretch to suggest that Donald Trump could only get elected in a country that thinks comic books are important,” the comedian wrote.
Maher’s comments drew immediate ire from comic book fans and writers alike, with cartoonist Greg Capullo and writer G. Willow Wilson denouncing Maher’s analysis.

Other Twitter users also chimed in, accusing Maher of disrespecting Lee’s legacy, pointing out that Maher also played a cameo role in the 2013 film Iron Man 3. 

Bill Maher has yet to respond publicly to the criticism.

