Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Kicks Off Holiday Season with Michael Kors Cape

First Lady Melania Trump welcomed a North Carolina Christmas tree to the White House in a holiday-inspired ensemble to kick off the season of joy.

Mrs. Trump wore a black sweater, black skinny pants, and Christian Louboutin suede boots under a Michael Kors double-breasted, red tartan cape that is now sold out at Neiman Marcus.

The First Lady peaked her arms through the Italian-made, virgin wool cape as she and President Donald Trump greeted guests at the White House for the holiday occasion.

Melania Trump has worn a series of plaid and tartan ensembles lately, opting for her usual monochromatic color schemes to showcase her signature and subtly sexy style.