Stormy Daniels: Trump ‘Completely Destroyed’ My Porn Screenwriting Career

Stormy Daniels says that President Trump “completely destroyed” her porn career.

Although Daniels made all the decisions that dropped her into what she describes as a political “shitshow” — it was her decision to violate the non-disclosure agreement she had with Trump about their alleged one night stand in 2006, her decision to retain publicity-seeking Michael Avenatti as her attorney, her decision to sue (and lose) Trump for defamation — she still says it “completely destroyed” her career in porn.

Daniels made the comments during an appearance at the Oxford Union debating society last week at an event called, “Sex, Guns and Other Fluff: How Porn Can Set You Free.”

“I had no idea what I was getting myself into,” she complained. “Nor would I realize what a huge impact the circus would have, not only on my life, but the rest of the world.”

According to her Twitter feed, though, Daniels porn career is not on hold. She is still promoting dates for her “totally nude” strip show and her $14.99 subscription service that appears to be updated regularly with Daniels in porn videos.

Daniels, however, appeared to complain specifically about how she no longer has time to “write” porn films, which she says is her “favorite” part of working in the industry.

“I write the script down, I do the budget, I do the shoot schedule, I pick out the wardrobe,” she told the audience. She added, “I’ll probably never leave the adult film industry,” and that she was only taking “an unofficial break.”

She called politics “a much dirtier job than [mine].”

About her embattled attorney, Daniels said of domestic abuse allegations pending against Avenatti, “If the allegations turn out to be true, then I will definitely be seeking new representation.”

Although the establishment media have worked overtime to sweep the allegation under the rug, earlier this year, Daniels was accused of covering up a sexual assault on a porn film she directed.

Adult film star Tasha Reign said that in November of 2017, “I was sexually assaulted by one of [Stormy Daniels’] crewmembers. He groped and grabbed me from behind.”

After she told Daniels about the incident, Daniels shamed her. “You probably made him cry. He’s crying right now,” is what Reign claims Daniels said to her.

Daniels denies the allegation.

Daniels’ attacks on President Trump have largely backfired. Not only is the public disinterested, due to her failed defamation suit, she now owes the president thousands of dollars in attorney’s fees.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.