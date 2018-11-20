First Lady Melania Trump is ready for the Thanksgiving holiday as she stepped out of the White House on Tuesday in a daring geometric coat by Christian Dior.
For the annual pardoning of the turkey at the White House ahead of Thanksgiving, Mrs. Turmp opted for a striking red, white, black, and camel Dior coat from the brand’s Pre-Fall 2018 collection. The coat stood out amongst the crowd of mostly men’s suits with its vivid colors and geometric, abstract pattern.
Like the evening before, Melania Trump let the coat do all the talking and kept the rest of the ensemble to a minimal black sweater, black skinny pants, and Christian Louboutin stiletto boots. Mrs. Trump most recently wore a grey dress from this Dior collection while in Paris, France, for the commemoration of the end of World War I.
(JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
(JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
(JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
(BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
(JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
(BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
(BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.
.