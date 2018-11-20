Aspiring actress Mareli Miniutti alleges television lawyer and 2020 Democrat hopeful Michael Avenatti caused her to hit her head, according to a report.

Miniutti alleged Avenatti became angry at the actress in February while drinking. She then claims he pushed her into a hallway, which caused her to hit her head against an object. The actress says Avenatti then threw her own shoes at her, striking one of her legs.

The incident is the second allegation of domestic violence detailed Miniutti’s application for a restraining order.

The Blast reports Miniutti — a 20-year-old Estonian native who has made small appearances in Jessica Jones, Gotham, and Ocean’s Eight — has been living with Avenatti since January, according to the declaration she made to apply for the restraining order. On November 13, her statement says, Avenatti became violent during an argument, ultimately dragging her across the floor and calling her an “ungrateful fucking bitch.” Miniutti says Avenatti commanded her not to “disrespect” him and ordered her not to sleep in his apartment that night. Further, Miniutti alleges Avenatti grabbed her wrist and tried to drag her out of the bed. She also alleges that he “forcefully” hit her in the face with pillows.

The actress claims Avenatti possesses a “history of being verbally abusive and financially controlling” and is “vehemently opposed my desire to earn a living outside of Hollywood.”

Miniutti filed a restraining order against Avenatti in Los Angeles Monday evening, as first reported by The Blast. Moments after reports of the restraining order became public, the attorney tweeted an indirect response to the allegations leveled against him, writing: “I have NEVER abused a woman or committed domestic violence against anyone. Any claim to the contrary is completely bogus and fabricated,” tweeted Avenatti. “I am a target. And I will be exonerated.”

The resistance folk hero previously denied the allegations after his arrest near his Los Angeles apartment last Wednesday.

“I have never struck a woman, I never will strike a woman,” Avenatti told reporters after being booked and released on $50,000 bail.