Rob Reiner Melts Down over Trump: ‘Ignorant, Criminal, Mentally Unstable, Racist’

Hollywood director Rob Reiner once again unloaded on President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning, insulting him with nearly every derogatory term used in modern politics.

“Hypocritical. Incompetent. Corrupt. Ignorant. Criminal. Mentally unstable. Racist. Misogynistic. Self-aggrandizing. Self dealing. Disrespects allies. Embraces dictators,” Rob Reiner wrote. “And all wrapped up in a constant stream of lies. Ladies and gentleman, the President of the United States.”

It is not currently clear what provoked his latest outburst, although Reiner is known to regularly used his Twitter feed to unload on the current president. Earlier this year, he described Trump as a “cancer” on the American Presidency, while also calling him a “mentally ill sociopath” who is “certifiably insane.”

Last month, Reiner falsely claimed that Trump was actively involved in aiding and abetting a murder concerning the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khasshogi at the Saudi Embassy in Istanbul.

In July, Reiner accused people planning to vote Republican of supporting the “destruction” of America’s democracy as well as “institutional racism [and] sexism.” In a bid to win additional Democratic votes, he has also called on Republican “patriots” to take a stand and “end” Trump’s presidency, a reality he has compared to the “last battle of the civil war.”

