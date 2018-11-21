‘Girl’ Director Lukas Dhont Fights Netflix to Include Underage Frontal Nudity Scene

Filmmaker Lukas Dhont is at odds with Netflix after the streaming giant said it would edit out an underage frontal nudity scene from his directorial debut Girl.

The movie, staring by then-15-year-old Victor Polster, centers around the trials and tribulations of a transgender girl training to become a ballerina.

Girl received rave reviews following its May premiere in Cannes, France, scoring four awards and a distribution deal with Netflix, The Hollywood Reporter wrote.

Now the film, Belgium’s official entry in the foreign-language Oscar race, is the subject of controversy following Dhont’s comments in a European newspaper that the streamer had plans to edit out a scene with full frontal nudity of its star, then 15.