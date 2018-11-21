Ben Sasse Signals Support for Investigation Into Ivanka Trump’s Personal Email Use

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) signaled he would support a Congressional investigation of senior White House advisor Ivanka Trump’s personal email use during a Tuesday evening interview with CBS’s The Late Show host Stephen Colbert.

The Washington Post reported Monday that Trump sent hundreds of emails from a personal email address that she shared with her husband and senior White House advisor Jared Kushner.

Peter Mirijanian, a spokesperson for Trump’s attorney Abbe Lowell, said the emails almost exclusively revolved around “logistics and scheduling concerning her family.”

President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended Ivanka calling concerns of possible wrongdoing “fake news,” while drawing a distinction between his daughter’s email use and Hillary Clinton’s private email use. “There was no deleting like Hillary Clinton did,” President Trump told reporters before departing to Mar-a-lago for Thanksgiving. “[Ivanka] wasn’t doing anything to hide her emails.”

“There was no servers in the basement, like Hillary Clinton had, you’re talking about all fake news,” he added.

