Stephen King Calls for Impeachment over Kashoggi, Ivanka Trump

Horror author and Hollywood producer Stephen King called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump Tuesday, attacked Ivanka Trump for her email use, and accused the president of condoning murder.

“Trump condones murder, then explains it’s okay for his daughter to do what he wanted Hillary Clinton locked up for. Oh, and his AG is a fucking crook. Impeach,” Stephen King said.

King’s tweet is in reference to Ivanka Trump’s alleged misuse of a private email address to handle official government affairs. President Trump defended his daughter and White House advisor Tuesday, saying, “There was no deleting like Hillary Clinton did.”

“There was no servers in the basement, like Hillary Clinton had, you’re talking about all fake news,” he added, also saying that Ivanka “wasn’t doing anything to hide her emails.”

King’s allegation that Trump “condones murder” comes from Trump’s statement Tuesday that there would be no new punishments of Saudi Arabia over the death of Jamal Khashoggi.

The Pet Sematary author has called for President Trump to be removed from office before. In August 2017, he said simply, “Donald Trump is unfit for office. Needs to be removed.”

Previous political statements from the 71-year-old author show that he never gave Trump’s presidency a chance. Before the 2016 election, King had already labeled Trump a “last stand” for racist, sexist American men. “Trump is extremely popular because people would like to have a world where you just didn’t question that the white American was at the top of the pecking order,” he said.