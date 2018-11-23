Michael Moore 2020 Wish List: Meryl Streep, LeBron James, Oprah, Michelle Obama

Michael Moore revealed some of his top picks for the 2020 Democratic ticket Thursday, naming actress Meryl Streep, NBA great LeBron James, TV mogul Oprah Winfrey, and even rocker Bruce Springsteen, among others.

“Let’s name ourselves the “2020 Recruitment Committee” & get the Thanksgiving Dinner conversation started! Our job: Find a BELOVED American who shares our VALUES and can WIN the White House in 2020. Think of a BOLD, fresh idea & post w/ # Draft2020. I’ll start: Ellen Degeneres!” Michael Moore said in a social media post.

“We need to think outside the box. If a Lesbian Native American MMA fighter can be sent 2 Congress from KANSAS—the sky’s the limit! Sully Sullenberger. Michelle Obama,” Moore continued. “Tulsi Gabbard. Tom Hanks. LeBron! Bernie! Oprah! Beto! Streep! Why don’t we win for once! # Draft2020 Post a name!”

The Bowling For Columbine director later followed up with a bigger list of names, reading, “Thx for these new names as to who should run in 2020: Sally Yates, Andrew Gillum, Kamala Harris, Sherrod Brown, Richard Ojeda, Shaun King, Cecile Richards, Anthony Romero, Stacey Abrams, Marianne Williamson, Jerry Brown, Gavin Newsom, Kate Brown, Amy Klobuchar, Bruuuce! Others?”

Moore’s celeb-filled list may be indicative of his wishes but most voters aren’t likely to care. According to a Rasmussen poll from October, most voters have no interest in celebrities’ feelings about politics.

While not suggesting that Bruce Springsteen run for president, the 58-year-old filmmaker is busy warning anyone that will listen that the United States could be in the “last days of democracy.”