Rob Reiner Thanks Founding Fathers for System That Will Punish Trump’s ‘Lifetime of Crime’

Film director and left-wing activist Rob Reiner thanked America’s Founding Fathers in a Thanksgiving message Thursday, arguing that the Constitution will help hold ‘mentally unstable’ President Donald Trump accountable for a “lifetime of crime and corruption.”

“Besides my family, I’m thankful for the wisdom of our founding fathers,” Rob Reiner wrote on Twitter. “Though far from perfect, they provided US with checks and balances to allow us to finally hold a mentally unstable malignant narcissist accountable for a lifetime of crime and corruption. Happy Thanksgiving.”

The day before, Reiner also expressed confidence in the role of the Supreme Court in protecting American democracy, after Justice John Roberts rebuked Trump for his criticism of “Obama judges.”

“With an ignorant reckless POTUS and a feckless cowardly GOP, it’s reassuring to know that our judiciary is holding,” he wrote. “CJ Roberts’ rebuke to Trump is a strong indication that he will not allow a pathologically lying malignant narcissist to destroy our Democracy.”

On Tuesday, the Stand By Me director unloaded on Trump in another unhinged Twitter rant, describing him as “ignorant, unstable, mentally unstable, [and] racist,” among other insults.

Hypocritical. Incompetent. Corrupt. Ignorant. Criminal. Mentally unstable. Racist. Misogynistic. Self aggrandizing. Self dealing. Disrespects allies. Embraces dictators. And all wrapped up in a constant stream of lies. Ladies and gentleman, the President of the United States. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) November 20, 2018

Earlier this year, the 71-year-old also declared Trump a “cancer” on the American Presidency, while last month falsely accusing the president of aiding and abetting the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the hands of the Saudi government.

