Actress and activist Emily Ratajkowski defended her decision to go braless at an anti-Brett Kavanaugh protest in October, saying that her protest was about “making a political point.”

“I knew being there would be important and I knew some people would find it controversial, but I never expected anyone to talk about why I wasn’t wearing a bra under my tank top,” Emily Ratajkowski told The Daily Telegraph.

“It was 32 degrees, I was marching through D.C. in jeans; my outfit seemed completely normal to me,” she continued. “And I was there making a political point. Why would people focus on what I was wearing?”

Indeed, the I Feel Pretty actress was criticized for her choice of outfit by some social media users when she protested Brett Kavanaugh in Washington, D.C.

“Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power,” she wrote in a social media post.

Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power. pic.twitter.com/nnwq1O4qk3 — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) October 4, 2018

Some responded by criticizing her clothing:

Come on go home. Waste of time young child. And put a bra on. — Carrie White (@CarewhiteWhite) October 4, 2018

She’s wearing her F Me clothes trying to use sex to sell her twisted #ToxicFeminism I’m a woman so I can say that 😉#ConfirmKavanaghNow — Mémé’s Back!!! ❤️🇺🇸😘 (@56ma74tante) October 4, 2018

The 27-year-old’s recent foray into political activism has been full of interesting takes. She recently declared that it was “important in 2018” to wear a “string bikini” to protest.

The “Blurred Lines” music video star has also said that feminism “is great for everyone” and that America has an “insane problem” with law enforcement.