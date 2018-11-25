Menu
Roseanne Barr Is ‘Fine’ After Heart Attack Rumors Go Viral

In this Jan. 7, 2018 file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Barr is blaming a racist tweet that got her hit show canceled on the insomnia medication Ambien, prompting its maker to respond that "racism is not a known side …
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Veteran actress and comedian Roseanne Barr has revealed she is “fine” after rumors she had a heart attack went viral across social media Saturday evening.

The rumor spread on Twitter after Sputnik radio host Lee Stranahan’s live Periscope broadcast was interrupted by a call from an individual claiming to be Barr’s assistant, who informed him that she had suffered a heart attack.

However, the rumors were soon quashed after Barr, who tweeted a photo of herself standing in her living room while wearing a t-shirt designed to look like a corset.

“I’m fine,” she wrote, much to the relief of her supporters.

Stranahan, meanwhile, later spoke of his own confusion over the matter, maintaining that the phone call came from Barr’s personal mobile and that Barr was herself unable to find an explanation.

Earlier this year, the 66-year-old also spoke of how she received a misdiagnosis that led her to believe that she was turning blind as a result of macular degeneration and glaucoma.

“I went to a new doctor about a year ago,” she told People at the time. “She told me I don’t have macular degeneration, but rather a mole on the inside of my eye that’s growing, and that’s why my vision is narrowing. Probably in the next year or so I can get it removed. I have a bad eye, but I’m not losing my eyesight.”

