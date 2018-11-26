Bette Midler: This Climate Crisis Is ‘Trump’s 9-11’

Activist actress Bette Midler is accusing President Donald Trump of causing planet-ending global warming with a new tweet hyperbolically calling climate change “Trump’s 9-11.”

Midler was apparently responding to what she has heard about the government’s Fourth National Climate Assessment released last week that is filled with hoary proclamations about the evils of climate change.

On Monday, Midler equated the Trump administration’s approach to climate policy to the Islamist terror attacks that befell the nation on September 11, 2001.

“#ClimateCrisis i#TRUMP’s 9-11; he’ll go down in history as a feckless, reckless, witless, loveless, heartless and most important, BRAINLESS President,” the Where the Boys Are star tweeted. “Billions’ll be lost because he prefers pollution to blue skies, wildfires to forests & floods to the people he swore to protect.”

The climate report has been lambasted as pure exaggeration filled with bad science and that its conclusions are entirely “false.”

“This latest climate report is just more of the same – except for even greater exaggeration, worse science, and added interference in the political process by unelected, self-serving bureaucrats,” Tim Huelskamp, president of the Heartland Institute, said in a weekend statement.

Huelskamp added that the Heartland Institute had released its own study citing scientific sources that “show how every conclusion of this latest government report [is] false.”

“This report from the climate alarmist Deep State in our government is even more hysterical than some United Nations reports,” Huelskamp said. “The idea that global temperatures could rise as much as 12 degrees in the next 80 years is absurd and not a shred of actual data and observation supports that.”

