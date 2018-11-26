Menu
Hollywood Melts Down over Border Clashes: ‘Impeach’ ‘F*cking Monsters’

Getty Images

Several Hollywood celebrities went into full meltdown mode after Border Patrol agents used tear gas to repel hundreds of migrants attempting to illegal breach the U.S.-Mexico border Sunday.

Hundreds of migrants from Central America threw rocks and clashed with Border Patrol agent on Sunday at San Ysidro.

“You tear-gassed women and children, asswipe! And on Thanksgiving weekend, you piece of shit, asshole, motherfucking, evil-creature-person!!” Alyssa Milano said in response.

Comedian Sarah Silverman chimed in, “If human empathy isn’t your jam how about this: You will be the stranger in desperate need someday. How do you hope to be treated? When it’s you who is in an emergency situation & instead of aid u r punished for not ‘following official protocol.'”

Rosie O’Donnell described the clashes as “just sickening” and “pure horror.”

Singer John Legend simply called the use of tear gas “evil.”

Kathy Griffin said that “asylum seekers should be welcomed to our country and President Trump should be sent to prison.”

Ben Stiller tweeted a message in support of “refugees.”

“Don’t know how you get lower than tear gassing babies. But if anyone can, Trump will find a way. We must never get used to the horror that is this President,” director Rob Reiner said.

Pop star Rihanna accused the U.S. of “terrorism” over the use of tear gas Sunday.

terrorism .

More celebrities popped off. Check out their screeds below.

