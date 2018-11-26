Several Hollywood celebrities went into full meltdown mode after Border Patrol agents used tear gas to repel hundreds of migrants attempting to illegal breach the U.S.-Mexico border Sunday.

Hundreds of migrants from Central America threw rocks and clashed with Border Patrol agent on Sunday at San Ysidro.

Hundreds try to storm the border. Expect significant US response #tijuana pic.twitter.com/0T50XUnXtY — emma murphy (@emmamurphyitv) November 25, 2018

“You tear-gassed women and children, asswipe! And on Thanksgiving weekend, you piece of shit, asshole, motherfucking, evil-creature-person!!” Alyssa Milano said in response.

You tear-gassed women and children, asswipe! And on Thanksgiving weekend, you piece of shit, asshole, motherfucking, evil-creature-person!! https://t.co/ngaAlnhWa0 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 26, 2018

Comedian Sarah Silverman chimed in, “If human empathy isn’t your jam how about this: You will be the stranger in desperate need someday. How do you hope to be treated? When it’s you who is in an emergency situation & instead of aid u r punished for not ‘following official protocol.'”

If human empathy isn’t your jam how about this: You will be the stranger in desperate need someday. How do you hope to be treated? When it’s you who is in an emergency situation & instead of aid u r punished for not “following official protocol” https://t.co/vm2sBmV1tE — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) November 26, 2018

Rosie O’Donnell described the clashes as “just sickening” and “pure horror.”

pure horror

how the hell did we get here

with him just sickening#removeTRUMP pic.twitter.com/JXDK6pD8CY — ROSIE (@Rosie) November 25, 2018

Singer John Legend simply called the use of tear gas “evil.”

Kathy Griffin said that “asylum seekers should be welcomed to our country and President Trump should be sent to prison.”

These asylum seekers should be welcomed to our country and President Trump should be sent to prison. pic.twitter.com/sh5DXjX5xU — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) November 26, 2018

Ben Stiller tweeted a message in support of “refugees.”