Several Hollywood celebrities went into full meltdown mode after Border Patrol agents used tear gas to repel hundreds of migrants attempting to illegal breach the U.S.-Mexico border Sunday.
Hundreds of migrants from Central America threw rocks and clashed with Border Patrol agent on Sunday at San Ysidro.
Hundreds try to storm the border. Expect significant US response #tijuana pic.twitter.com/0T50XUnXtY
— emma murphy (@emmamurphyitv) November 25, 2018
“You tear-gassed women and children, asswipe! And on Thanksgiving weekend, you piece of shit, asshole, motherfucking, evil-creature-person!!” Alyssa Milano said in response.
You tear-gassed women and children, asswipe! And on Thanksgiving weekend, you piece of shit, asshole, motherfucking, evil-creature-person!! https://t.co/ngaAlnhWa0
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 26, 2018
Comedian Sarah Silverman chimed in, “If human empathy isn’t your jam how about this: You will be the stranger in desperate need someday. How do you hope to be treated? When it’s you who is in an emergency situation & instead of aid u r punished for not ‘following official protocol.'”
If human empathy isn’t your jam how about this: You will be the stranger in desperate need someday. How do you hope to be treated? When it’s you who is in an emergency situation & instead of aid u r punished for not “following official protocol” https://t.co/vm2sBmV1tE
— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) November 26, 2018
Rosie O’Donnell described the clashes as “just sickening” and “pure horror.”
pure horror
how the hell did we get here
with him
just sickening#removeTRUMP pic.twitter.com/JXDK6pD8CY
— ROSIE (@Rosie) November 25, 2018
Singer John Legend simply called the use of tear gas “evil.”
— John Legend (@johnlegend) November 26, 2018
Kathy Griffin said that “asylum seekers should be welcomed to our country and President Trump should be sent to prison.”
These asylum seekers should be welcomed to our country and President Trump should be sent to prison. pic.twitter.com/sh5DXjX5xU
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) November 26, 2018
Ben Stiller tweeted a message in support of “refugees.”
#WithRefugees https://t.co/p60PBem3SU
— Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) November 26, 2018
“Don’t know how you get lower than tear gassing babies. But if anyone can, Trump will find a way. We must never get used to the horror that is this President,” director Rob Reiner said.
Don’t know how you get lower than tear gassing babies. But if anyone can, Trump will find a way. We must never get used to the horror that is this President.
— Rob Reiner (@robreiner) November 26, 2018
Pop star Rihanna accused the U.S. of “terrorism” over the use of tear gas Sunday.
More celebrities popped off. Check out their screeds below.
A country that tear gasses innocent children is a disgrace.
— HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) November 25, 2018
Impeach – impeach – resist – https://t.co/LNCy77Brzl
— John Cusack (@johncusack) November 26, 2018
There is no way to spin tear gassing babies & children seeking asylum from the horrors of their native countries. Anyone trying to spin this needs to search their moral compass & put themselves in the shoes of these victims. Unless “love thy neighbor” only refers to those like u
— Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 26, 2018
"Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!" #NationOfImmigrants pic.twitter.com/ZYtxFjlxfu
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 26, 2018
Stay angry. This is a nightmare. https://t.co/Qwq3XhRb05
— billy eichner (@billyeichner) November 25, 2018
View this post on Instagram
Seeking Asylum is not a crime. This is not ok. Call your reps. Fight for those who cannot fight for themselves right now. #Repost @kristenanniebell with @get_repost ・・・ Heres something I'm gonna take 5 mins to do tomorrow because its important. I hope you'll join me. It's easier to look away, but I always feel better when I fight for the humane treatment of others.
This could be my child. Or yours. It's only not because we were lucky enough to be born somewhere else. This is unconscionable. What the fuck can we do???????????? https://t.co/mWqoOOGEC7
— Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) November 26, 2018
Make no mistake: Trump is testing whether he can get away with things like firing tear gas at young children. He is hoping these images harden his supporters to even worse acts to come. And he is banking on racism to get his way. We must oppose and condemn this. NOW.
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 26, 2018
.