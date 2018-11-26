Menu
TRENDING:

Rihanna Accuses U.S. of ‘Terrorism’ for Spraying Tear Gas at Border

Barbadian singer Rihanna attends the conference 'GPE Financing Conference, an Investment in the Future' organised by the Global Partnership for Education in Dakar on February 2, 2018, as part of Macron's visit to Senegal. The French and Senegalese presidents are co-hosting a conference organised by the Global Partnership for Education, …
LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images

Pop superstar Rihanna accused the United States Border Patrol of “terrorism” Sunday over their use of tear gas to stop migrants from illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

Rihanna posted a screenshot of a tweet describing the use of tear gas on Instagram, captioning it with the word, “terrorism.”

View this post on Instagram

terrorism .

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Chaos erupted on the U.S.-Mexico border around San Ysidro Sunday after hundreds of migrants attempted to cross the border.

Some migrants threw rocks.

Rihanna has previously used her social media presence to support left-wing values. She endorsed Andrew Gillum in the Florida gubernatorial race.

“If you’re tired of feeling like you don’t matter in the political process, know the most important thing you can do in supporting a candidate is finding someone who will take on critical issues such as: making minimum wage a livable wage, paying teachers what their worth, ensuring criminal justice reform, making healthcare a right, and repealing Stand Your Ground,” the “Diamonds” singer said earlier this month in support of Gillum.

View this post on Instagram

FLORIDA: You have the opportunity to make history this election. The US has only had four black Governors in its entire history, and we can help make #AndrewGillum the next one and Florida’s first! If you’re tired of feeling like you don’t matter in the political process, know the most important thing you can do in supporting a candidate is finding someone who will take on critical issues such as: making minimum wage a livable wage, paying teachers what their worth, ensuring criminal justice reform, making healthcare a right, and repealing Stand Your Ground. That’s a platform we MUST support. Let’s #bringithome, Florida. Vote @andrewgillum. And VOTE YES on Amendment 4 to restore voting rights to folks who have already paid their debt to society. VOTE on November 6th!

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Despite her endorsement and the help of rap mogul Diddy, Gillum’s campaign was not successful.

The Grammy-winner singer and actress has also recently busied herself with trying to stop President Trump from playing her music at his “tragic” rallies after her song “Don’t Stop the Music” was apparently played.

.