Menu
TRENDING:

Roseanne Barr Blames Prankster for Spreading Heart Attack Rumors

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 10: Actress Roseanne Barr attends The Paley Center For Media's 2014 PaleyFest Icon Award announcement at The Paley Center for Media on March 10, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Actress and comedian Roseanne Barr told fans that the rumors she suffered a heart attack are false and she was the victim of a prankster who posed as her assistant.

“I was the victim of a prank,” Barr tweeted. “I’ve had no medical issues. I’m spending time at home with my family and relaxing.”

According to The Wrap, the rumor got its start on a live segment on Periscope posted by Sputnik Radio’s Lee Stranahan who said that he was called by someone claiming to be Barr’s assistant. The host also said he knows Barr’s phone number and the caller ID recognized the number as Barr’s when the call came through.

But Barr quickly tweeted something to show she was “fine” before she went on with the second tweet about being pranked.

Stranahan had no explanation for his assumption that the call came from one of the star’s known numbers.

Barr was last in the news after she was fired from her hit sitcom by ABC for what some claimed as a “racist” tweet about a former Obama operative.

Her show, Roseanne, was re-tooled as The Conners where Barr’s character was killed off, but its first season has not seen the same breakout level of viewership that Roseanne earned.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.

.