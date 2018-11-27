Rob Reiner: ‘Noose Is Tightening on Criminal-In-Chief’ Trump

Actor-director Rob Reiner said Tuesday that the “noose is tightening” around the neck of President Donald Trump, referring to the president as “Criminal-In-Chief.”

The progressive Hollywood activist’s tweet followed reports that Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort met with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange prior to joining the Trump campaign.

“The noose is tightening on the Criminal-In-Chief,” Reiner tweeted out to his nearly 530,000 followers. “And all the bullshit tweets in the world are not gonna save his racist ass.”

Earlier Tuesday, the Guardian UK claimed in a report that Manafort held secret meetings with Assange at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London 2013, 2015 and in the spring of 2016. The British paper did not reveal the source for its report, nor did it provide any details about the discussions the two allegedly shared. During the election, WikiLeaks famously released the emails of Democratic National Committee officials and Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta. Manafort has denied having anything to do with the DNC hacking, calling accusations against him “100% false.”

The report came hours after prosecutors for special counsel Robert Mueller accused Manafort of violating his plea agreement by making false statements to investigators.

“After signing the plea agreement, Manafort committed federal crimes by lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Special Counsel’s Office on a variety of subject matters, which constitute breaches of the agreement,” prosecutors said in a court filing. “The government will file a detailed sentencing submission to the Probation Department and the Court in advance of sentencing that sets forth the nature of the defendant’s crimes and lies.”

Reiner, among Hollywood’s most vocal Trump critics, took to Twitter on Thanksgiving to blast President Trump as “unstable,” while thanking the Founding Fathers for authoring a Constitution that provides a check on the president’s power.

“Besides my family, I’m thankful for the wisdom of our founding fathers,” Reiner tweeted. “Though far from perfect, they provided US with checks and balances to allow us to finally hold a mentally unstable malignant narcissist accountable for a lifetime of crime and corruption. Happy Thanksgiving.”