Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Ready for White Christmas in Max Mara Coat, Leather Gloves

First Lady Melania Trump is ready for a white Christmas this year as she helped light the National Christmas Tree in Washington, D.C. in a monochromatic white ensemble fit for the snow.

Mrs. Trump was cozy and chic Wednesday evening, wearing a Max Mara alpaca and wool coat that fit her signature luxury style. The coat retails for about $2,900. To keep even warmer, Melania Trump chose a wool turtleneck sweater by Joseph, tan suede thigh-high boots, and a pair of white leather gloves — likely by Bottega Veneta.

As I noted weeks ago, dyed-to-match leather gloves are the style accessory of winter, especially for Mrs. Trump. Just this week, to unveil the White House’s red Christmas trees, Mrs. Trump wore a pair of Bottega Veneta red leather gloves.

Earlier in the day, Mrs. Trump traveled to Liberty University where she wore a grey skinny suit by Michael Kors, a pair of snakeskin Manolo Blahnik stilettos, and a black coat draped over her shoulders.

Smart and sexy for the day, warm and comfy for the evening.