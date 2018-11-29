Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Ready for White Christmas in Max Mara Coat, Leather Gloves

First Lady Melania Trump is ready for a white Christmas this year as she helped light the National Christmas Tree in Washington, D.C. in a monochromatic white ensemble fit for the snow.
Mrs. Trump was cozy and chic Wednesday evening, wearing a Max Mara alpaca and wool coat that fit her signature luxury style. The coat retails for about $2,900. To keep even warmer, Melania Trump chose a wool turtleneck sweater by Joseph, tan suede thigh-high boots, and a pair of white leather gloves — likely by Bottega Veneta.
As I noted weeks ago, dyed-to-match leather gloves are the style accessory of winter, especially for Mrs. Trump. Just this week, to unveil the White House’s red Christmas trees, Mrs. Trump wore a pair of Bottega Veneta red leather gloves.
First lady Melania Trump attends the 96th annual National Christmas Tree Lighting held by the National Park Service at the White House Ellipse in Washington, D.C., November 28, 2018. Photo by Olivier Douliery #melania #melaniatrump #flotus #firstlady #whitehouse #xmas #xmastree #washingtondc
Earlier in the day, Mrs. Trump traveled to Liberty University where she wore a grey skinny suit by Michael Kors, a pair of snakeskin Manolo Blahnik stilettos, and a black coat draped over her shoulders.
Smart and sexy for the day, warm and comfy for the evening.
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.
