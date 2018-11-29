Hollywood Celebrates Michael Cohen Guilty Plea: ‘Delicious’ ‘Get Your Families Cells Ready’

Hollywood celebrities couldn’t resist celebrating and mocking the guilty plea from Michael Cohen Thursday, with some fantasizing about President Trump and his family going to jail.

President Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen reportedly plans to plead guilty for lying to Congress about building a Trump Tower in Moscow, Russia. Cohen also reportedly gave 70 hours of testimony to special counsel Robert Mueller.

Hollywood exploded with fantasies of President Trump and his family members going to prison.

“Wouldn’t it be great to release all the people of color in prison who are serving long-term sentences for pot- in exchange 4 the whole Trunp family and their Repub counterparts who knew and did nothing? Get that prison reform, Kushner! Get your families cells ready. #prisonparty” comedian Chelsea Handler said.

Wouldn’t it be great to release all the people of color in prison who are serving long-term sentences for pot- in exchange 4 the whole Trunp family and their Repub counterparts who knew and did nothing? Get that prison reform, Kushner! Get your families cells ready. #prisonparty — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 29, 2018

“I don’t worry myself w Russia probe etc (I’m more of a brutally plow Democrats leftward with extreme prejudice person) but yes fantasy football is fun so I would most like mike pence and ivanka to go to prison,” actor Rob Delaney said.

I don’t worry myself w Russia probe etc (I’m more of a brutally plow Democrats leftward with extreme prejudice person) but yes fantasy football is fun so I would most like mike pence and ivanka to go to prison — rob delaney (@robdelaney) November 29, 2018

Kathy Griffin called the news “delicious” and warned Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump with an ominous “Tick-tock.”

Ahhhh waking up to the Michael Cohen/Trump Tower news…..delicious. Tick-tock @DonaldJTrumpJr @IvankaTrump — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) November 29, 2018

Alec Baldwin, meanwhile, decided not to fantasize about sending Trump to jail and settles on just fantasizing about him resigning.

“Retweet if you think Trump should spare us the expense and time and simply resign now,” the actor and faux Trump said.

Retweet if you think Trump should spare us the expense and time and simply resign now. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) November 29, 2018

“This MichaelCohen story today could be huge – he knows where all the bodies are buried. And by that I mean he may have actually buried some bodies,” Bill Maher said.

This #MichaelCohen story today could be huge – he knows where all the bodies are buried. And by that I mean he may have actually buried some bodies. — Bill Maher (@billmaher) November 29, 2018

Check out all the Hollywood hate:

America is signaling the waiter to ask for the check. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) November 29, 2018

So many witches. https://t.co/PA8cdh9SCy — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) November 29, 2018

one crazy cornered creep https://t.co/F6dHobvQm9 — ROSIE (@Rosie) November 29, 2018

Michael Cohen also said Trump knew about the Trump Tower Russia meeting before it happened. Trump denied that in his written answers. https://t.co/jkIAg9hmpx — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) November 29, 2018

Oh yeah, almost forgot 🙄 – Michael Cohen, personal "attorney" of the "President." His time in this ginormous barrel, too. https://t.co/uszN6TUSYC — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) November 29, 2018

😂😂 what's your golf tab again …? and whose "innocent" life are you referring to …? https://t.co/AFbKB5FxJq — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) November 29, 2018

And, oh, by the by, is pleading not guilty. Isn’t there a weed killer for these kinda bottom feeders? https://t.co/BFiaw0ccap — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) November 29, 2018