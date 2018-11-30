Bette Midler Fantasizes About Trump and His Family Hanged ‘Good and High’

Actress and Broadway star Bette Midler fantasized about President Donald Trump and his family being hanged “good and high” in a pro-Robert Mueller social media post Friday.

“Trump Trump Trump Bob Mueller’s marching, Trump Trump Trump And here is why Trump Trump Trump He’s gonna hang you Hang the fam’ly GOOD AND HIGH!” Bette Midler said.

Trump Trump Trump

Bob Mueller’s marching,

Trump Trump Trump

And here is why

Trump Trump Trump

He’s gonna hang you

Hang the fam’ly

GOOD AND HIGH! https://t.co/fHImCanqsi — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) November 30, 2018

Her post was in response to a video of Donald Trump Jr. discussing alleged business in Russia in 2011, years before his father announced his presidential run.

Bette Midler often sends hateful and unhinged political messages on her social media. She recently attacked First Lady Melania Trump, using a revealing photo from her days as a model to label her “FLOTITS.”

The 72-year-old star has also referred to President Trump as a murderer, saying “the world is coming under siege from murderers, plunderers like him.”

The Hocus Pocus actress also found herself in some hot water in October for tweeting that women were the “N-world of the world.”

“‘Women, are the n-word of the world’ Raped, beaten, enslaved, married off, worked like dumb animals; denied education and inheritance; enduring the pain and danger of childbirth and life IN SILENCE for THOUSANDS of years. They are the most disrespected creatures on earth,” she said, later deleting the tweet and issuing an apology.

“The too brief investigation of allegations against Kavanaugh infuriated me. Angrily I tweeted w/o thinking my choice of words would be enraging to black women who doubly suffer, both by being women and by being black. I am an ally and stand with you; always have. And I apologize,” she said.