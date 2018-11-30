Fashion Notes: Melania Trump En Route to G20 in Ralph Lauren Leather Coat

First Lady Melania Trump is gearing up for an international fashion extravaganza as she headed to the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, alongside President Donald Trump.

As Mrs. Trump departed from the White House en route to Argentina, the Slovenian-born First Lady donned a brown leather coat by Ralph Lauren and a bright purple Derek Lam leather skirt, with of course a pair of snakeskin Manolo Blahnik stilettos. The brown leather coat has a 1970’s-esque flair, featuring buckles on each sleeve and a rounded collar.

To finish her look, Mrs. Trump threw on a pair of square turtle shell sunglasses.

Mrs. Trump made a quick change — as she often does — when she arrived in Buenos Aires, changing out the purple Derek Lam skirt for one of her favorite style staples: A custom Hervé Pierre white leather skirt. Mrs. Trump has famously worn the beautifully fitted leather skirt in multiple colors, including orange, brown, and the white version.

And for a more regal appearance, Mrs. Trump draped the Ralph Lauren coat over her shoulders, taking it from day to night instantly.

Perhaps the most stunning elements of the quick change is Mrs. Trump’s ditching of the snakeskin Manolo Blahniks she departed the White House in, for a pair of sold-out cow print pointed Manolo Blahnik stilettos. J’adore!