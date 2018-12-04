Joy Behar Calls Meghan McCain ‘Entitled Bitch,’ Threatens to Quit ‘The View’

The View co-host Joy Behar called Meghan McCain an “entitled bitch” and threatened to quit if the producers don’t “get this bitch under control.”

Behar used, what was supposed to be a tribute to President George H.W. Bush, as an opportunity to trash President Trump, reports the Daily Mail.

After she praised the late president for signing the Clean Air Act as president, Behar turned that praise into a club against Trump and a soapbox for her own left-wing politics.

“This president that we have now is trying to unravel everything that he did and Obama did, and if I ever become a one-issue voter it will be about pollution and the greenhouse eff–” and this is where McCain jumped in.

“Can we focus on the president, please. I don’t want to talk about Trump, we’re honoring a great president,” she said.

And then it got ugly:

Behar: “Excuse me a second, please. I want to talk about–” McCain: “We’re honoring a great president who passed and I’m not interested in your one-issue voting.” Behar: “I don’t care what you’re interested in. I’m talking!” McCain: “Well I don’t care what you’re interested in either, Joy.” Behar: Dammit!

At this point, Whoopi Goldberg cut to a commercial break, and as the camera moves away, you can see the two of them lean into each other yelling.

According to a Daily Mail source, immediately after, while off the air but still in front of the studio audience, Behar blew up:

Behar threw her hands in the air, yelled ‘My God!’ and ‘Get this b***h under control.’ ‘If this s**t doesn’t stop I’m quitting this damn show. I can’t take this much more,’ Behar allegedly fumed. Producers ran to the stage in an attempt to de-escalate the situation, but Behar continued to rant, the source said. ‘I’ve tolerated a lot of s**t on this show but I’m at my wits’ end with this entitled b***h. Enough already! Enough already! I’m not playing nice any longer,’ Behar shouted, despite the studio audience being able to hear it all.

Joy Behar calling McCain a “bitch” comes just days after Behar called Kid Rock out for calling her a “bitch.”

