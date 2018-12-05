Rosie O’Donnell: President Trump Should ‘Rot in Jail’

Actress, former View host, and long-time hater of President Donald Trump Rosie O’Donnell declared Wednesday that Trump should “rot in jail.”

“truly a madman – may he rot in jail trumpepstein TrumpCrimeFamily MuellerIsComing,” Rosie O’Donnell said in characteristic fashion.

This was in response to a report that President Trump is supposedly ignoring the federal deficit. “When President Trump has literally been shown data and charts by senior officials showing what year(s) the debt is expected to explode, Trump has referenced the first year & said ‘yeah, but I won’t be here.’ That’s a direct quote,” The Daily Beast’s Asawin Suebsaeng said.

During an October appearance on MSNBC, O’Donnell called Trump “evil” and admitted that she got “physically sick” on election night in 2016.

“I actually got physically sick that night. I thought to myself, this cannot be happening,” she said. “When he got the nomination, I thought I just have to wait until election day. And then he won. It took a good year to compose myself in public again. I took a year out of the spotlight.”

The former Rosie O’Donnell Show host also said in August that President Trump is “a horrible, horrible human with no soul. He has a very serious mental disorder.”

In 2017, the 56-year-old attacked members of Trump’s administration as Nazis, saying that “if u stand next 2 and work with adolf trump – yes u fucking are a nazi.”