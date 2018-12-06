Bette Midler Fantasizes About Donald Trump’s Funeral After Bush’s Memorial

Actress Bette Midler fantasized about the funeral of President Donald Trump in a social media post Thursday, saying “no one will be able to eulogize” him like they did John McCain and George H.W. Bush.

“Commenters point out that no one will be able to eulogize Trump in the way they have PresidentBush and SenatorMcCain, both Americans of long service and dignity. Can you imagine the RoguesGallery that would gather at Trump’s memorial?!? What could they say? You tell me!” Bette Midler said.

George H.W. Bush’s life was memorialized during a funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. this week. President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended, as did Barack and Michelle Obama and the Clintons.

One of Midler’s crazed rants recently included her wishing for President Trump and his family to be hanged “good and high.”

“Trump Trump Trump Bob Mueller’s marching, Trump Trump Trump, And here is why, Trump Trump Trump, He’s gonna hang you, Hang the fam’ly, GOOD AND HIGH!” she said last week.

The 72-year-old not only wants Trump hanged, she also believes he is “murderer.”

“Ooooh, here’s today’s #TINY distraction! There’s transgenders among us,! SURPRISE! and #dumbkopfTrumpkopf wants to make sure… well he’s not sure what, but he’ll figure it out soon! Meanwhile the world is coming under siege from murderers, plunderers like him. VOTE 2018,” she said in October.

In November, the star demeaned First Lady Melania Trump, calling her “FLOTITS.”