Grammys Snub Taylor Swift Even After Hard-Left Political Turn

Pop star Taylor Swift’s hard-left political activism this year couldn’t save her from an embarrassing Grammy snub, with her album Reputation not getting nominated for Best Album.
“Taylor Swift, a long-time Grammy fave with two album of the year wins under her belt misses the Big 4 entirely, with reputation only getting a nod for best pop vocal album,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Jay-Z and Beyonce’s duo album Everything Is Love also missed out on big nominations for Record of the Year and Album of the Year.
Taylor Swift, Jay-Z, and Beyonce have all spent the year engaging in left-wing activism, but not with much success. Swift endorsed Tennessee Democrat Phil Bredesen, who was later defeated by Republican Marsha Blackburn.
“Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me,” the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer said of Blackburn in October.
“She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values.”
I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting! 🗳😃🌈
The 28-year-old also attacked America over “racism,” saying, “I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent.”
Beyonce showed support for Texas Democrat Beto O’Rourke on election night, who also lost to Republican Ted Cruz.
I’m feeling grateful for everyone before me who fought so hard to give us all the right to have a voice. We can’t voice our frustrations and complain about what’s wrong without voting and exercising our power to make it right. We need you. We all need each other, because when we are truly united we are unstoppable. Sending you all love and positivity on this happy voting day! Every vote counts Every race matters Everywhere.
Meanwhile, her husband Jay-Z has spent the year fretting over “white men” and their privilege.
