Grammys Snub Taylor Swift Even After Hard-Left Political Turn

Pop star Taylor Swift’s hard-left political activism this year couldn’t save her from an embarrassing Grammy snub, with her album Reputation not getting nominated for Best Album.

“Taylor Swift, a long-time Grammy fave with two album of the year wins under her belt misses the Big 4 entirely, with reputation only getting a nod for best pop vocal album,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jay-Z and Beyonce’s duo album Everything Is Love also missed out on big nominations for Record of the Year and Album of the Year.

Taylor Swift, Jay-Z, and Beyonce have all spent the year engaging in left-wing activism, but not with much success. Swift endorsed Tennessee Democrat Phil Bredesen, who was later defeated by Republican Marsha Blackburn.

“Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me,” the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer said of Blackburn in October.

“She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values.”

The 28-year-old also attacked America over “racism,” saying, “I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent.”

Beyonce showed support for Texas Democrat Beto O’Rourke on election night, who also lost to Republican Ted Cruz.

Meanwhile, her husband Jay-Z has spent the year fretting over “white men” and their privilege.