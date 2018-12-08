Alec Baldwin Wants to Lead ‘Coast-to-Coast Singalong of GOD BLESS AMERICA’ When ‘Trump Resigns’

Actor Alec Baldwin announced his desire to lead a nationwide “moment of silence” and then a rendition of “God Bless America” when President Donald Trump resigns from office.

Alec Baldwin took to social media on Friday and insisted that Trump’s resignation is “imminent.”

“When Trump resigns, and I believe that formality is imminent,” Baldwin tweeted, “I want to organize a nationwide moment of silence, followed by a coast-to-coast singalong of GOD BLESS AMERICA.

Baldwin is likely responding to the recent news that former Trump operative Paul Manafort breached his plea deal by “lying” about communicating with a Russian national.

Special counsel Robert Mueller claims the former Trump campaign chief lied about his contacts with Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian staffer who worked for his political consulting outfit. Mueller has said Kilimnik had links to Kremlin intelligence officials and met with Manafort twice during the 2016 presidential election.

Manafort may face additional charges for violating the plea agreement. But he already faces years in prison after a conviction for financial fraud crimes in Virginia and pleading guilty to conspiracy counts in Washington.

