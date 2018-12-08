Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Stays Elegant in Winter Black Wardrobe

Throughout the past week of mourning for President George H.W. Bush, First Lady Melania Trump has remained elegant in her winter black wardrobe.

To pay her respects to President Bush in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, alongside President Trump, Mrs. Trump wore a Christian Dior black double-breasted cape with rounded shoulders.

Once again wearing her favorite winter accessory, Mrs. Trump paired the cape with black leather Bottega Veneta gloves and suede boots by Christian Louboutin.

For the funeral of President Bush, Mrs. Trump wore a double-breasted long black coat by Proenza Schouler, one of New York’s most sought-after brands. The coat features a matching black belt with a gold buckle and clasp, retailing for about $1,400.

Mrs. Trump chose slick black Manolo Blahnik stilettoes to wear with the coat, a pair of heels that she has in nearly every color of the rainbow.

To greet former President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush at the Blair House across the street from the White House in Washington, D.C., Mrs. Trump wore a black ruffled Elie Saad skirt suit with a pair of square black sunglasses.

On her feet, Mrs. Trump wore the Manolo Blahnik snakeskin stilettos that she loves.

Mrs. Trump wore a black skinny suit — likely by Dolce & Gabbana — and a white men’s button down shirt as she welcomed Mrs. Bush at the White House to view the annual Christmas decorations she designed with White House staff.

Lastly, to finish the week, Mrs. Trump wore a fitted, tea length off-the-shoulder black cocktail dress by Scanlan Theodore as she welcomed Holocaust survivors in the East Room of the White House for a Hanukkah celebration.

Mrs. Trump wore sexy Christian Louboutin patent leather pumps with the dress. The Slovenian-born former model most recently wore a Scanlan Theodore pale pink dress to announce her iconic trip to Africa, Breitbart News noted.