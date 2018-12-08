Rob Reiner: ‘Sick Delusional Criminal F*ck’ Trump About to Get His ‘Ultimate Comeuppance’

Left-wing film director Rob Reiner once again unloaded on President Donald Trump, denouncing him as a “sick delusional criminal fuck” who will soon face his “ultimate comeuppance.”

“Looking forward to seeing how the lying malignant narcissist responds to the avalanche of criminality that will continue to bury him,” Rob Reiner wrote. “Can’t undersell how sweet his ultimate comeuppance will be.”

“Donald Trump is not only a criminal, he’s a delusional criminal,” Reiner continued. “Only a sick fuck could read a legal filing that states he’s committed a federal crime and say he’s been totally cleared. Oh I forgot, the sick delusional criminal fuck can’t read.”

His comments came as the FBI continues to probe into President Donald Trump’s campaign and its associates, with a memo published Friday detailing how Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen admitted to lying to Congress and had agreed to provide evidence into the investigation into if the Trump campaign colluded with Russia in the 2016 elections.

Reiner, meanwhile, is known for his attacks against the president and has previously described him as a “cancer” on the American Presidency. Last month, Reiner declared that the “noose is tightening on the Criminal-In-Chief,” adding that “all the bullshit tweets in the world are not gonna save his racist ass.”

Nevertheless, Trump continues to tweet about the “witch hunt” and expense of the Russia investigation, repeatedly pointing out that no evidence of collusion between his campaign and Russia officials have ever been found.

AFTER TWO YEARS AND MILLIONS OF PAGES OF DOCUMENTS (and a cost of over $30,000,000), NO COLLUSION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2018

