Menu
TRENDING:

Kid Rock Pays Off $81,000 Layaway Debts for 350 Customers at Tennessee Walmart

KidRockLeadingPoll
Facebook

Kid Rock gave the Nashville, Tennessee, community a nice Christmas present this week, paying off $81,000 in layaway debts at an area Walmart.

@tylerperry Great idea! I followed your lead and paid off the layaway at my local Walmart in Nashville. Merry Christmas and God Bless You!” Kid Rock said in a tweet Friday, following the lead of Tyler Perry, who paid off layaway debts at Walmarts in Georgia.

WBIR reports that Kid Rock paid down 350 layaway accounts at a Nashville Walmart. The location’s manager Tom Meyer told the outlet, “Kudos to Kid Rock for making such a gesture in our community.”

“I think that’s a pretty Nashville proud moment,” he added.

The “All Summer Long” singer’s nice gesture comes after he got into some hot water for calling The View host Joy Behar a “bitch” on Fox News.

“God forbid you say something a little bit wrong you’re racist, homophobic, Islamophobic… people need to calm down, a get a little less politically correct, and, I would say love everybody. Except I’d say screw that Joy Behar bitch, everybody but that,” he joked, prompting Fox News host Steve Doocy to immediately apologize.

The 47-year-old’s obvious joke was still too much for some, and he was removed from a Christmas parade in Nashville over it.

.