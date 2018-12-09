Nick Cannon Defends Kevin Hart By Posting Homophobic Tweets from Chelsea Handler, Sarah Silverman, and Amy Schumer

Actor-comedian Nick Cannon appeared to defend Kevin Hart, who stepped down from hosting the 2019 Oscars after backlash from years-old gay jokes, by posting similar gay jokes from female stars Chelsea Handler, Sarah Silverman, and Amy Schumer.

“Interesting I wonder if there was any backlash here,” Nick Cannon said, caption a 2010 tweet posted by Chelsea Handler which said, “This is what a fag bird likes like when he flexes.”

Cannon continued, this time sharing a 2010 tweet from Sarah Silverman that said, “I dont mean this in a hateful way but the new bachelorette’s a faggot.”

Cannon captioned that tweet saying, “And I fucking love Wreck-It Ralph!” — Sarah Silverman stars in the hit animated film, voicing the character Vanellope.

Nick Cannon, to be clear, is a prominent Hollywood fixture, having hosted MTV’s Wild ‘N Out, NBC’s America’s Got Talent, and Fox’s upcoming talent show The Mask Singer — so him speaking out against what looks like a classic example of hypocrisy is worthwhile.

Cannon shared Schumer’s 2012 tweet, which said, “Enjoy skyfall fags. I’m bout to get knee deep in Helen Hunt #thesessions”

“I’m just saying… should we keep going???” Cannon said.

Hart resigned from his Oscars hosting gig on Friday, saying he “made the choice to step down” after Twitter users and some media outlets widely reported his old gay jokes and tweets.

“I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists,” Kevin Hart tweeted.

“I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past,” the Jumanji star said, after previously refusing to apologize for the old posts.

“I’m sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy,” the Night School star added. “I hope we can meet again.”

Prominent gay rights organization GLAAD said Hart should not have stepped down as host of the 91st Academy Awards.

“Hart’s apology to LGBTQ people is an important step forward, but he missed a real opportunity to use his platform and the Oscars stage to build unity and awareness,” GLAAD CEO Sarah Kate Ellis told TheWrap.

The Academy has yet to replace Hart with another host. Several names have been floated as suitable alternatives. But most comics wouldn’t be allowed to helm hosting duties because there are few comedians talented enough to host the Oscars who haven’t told a joke that would be deemed controversial under our contemporary standards of what is and what isn’t acceptable comedy. The Academy was already struggling to find a host before Kevin Hart bolted. And the Oscars telecast continues to be unwatchable for most Americans.