J.K. Rowling Calls for Second Brexit Vote to Confirm ‘Will of the British People’

Harry Potter series author and millionaire left-wing social media activist J.K. Rowling called for a second referendum on British prime minister Theresa May’s plan to withdraw the United Kingdom from the European Union.

“If you truly want ‘the will of the British people’ to be implemented, you’ll be happy to have a second referendum to confirm what their will is,” Rowling tweeted. “If you’re afraid your lies won’t fly twice and that breaking electoral law might be much harder a 2nd time, not so much.”

If you truly want ‘the will of the British people’ to be implemented, you’ll be happy to have a second referendum to confirm what their will is. If you’re afraid your lies won’t fly twice and that breaking electoral law might be much harder a 2nd time, not so much. #PeoplesVote — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 10, 2018

The famed author failed to elaborate on her claims that British electoral laws were violated during the 2016 June vote.

Rowling’s remarks come as May announced the postponement of Parliament’s vote on the soft Brexit plans to avoid a shattering defeat — a decision that throws her arrangements into chaos.

All signs had pointed to a sizable defeat for the prime minister in the vote planned for Tuesday. However, postponing the vote is a fresh humiliation for May, who became prime minister after Britain’s 2016 decision to leave the E.U.

May has been battling on Brexit ever since — first to strike a divorce deal with the bloc, then to sell it to skeptical British lawmakers before the U.K. leaves the bloc on March 29.

Both Conservative and opposition Labour Party lawmakers have said they would not back the divorce deal that May and EU leaders agreed on last month. Conservative Party lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg sharply rejected May’s “undeliverable deal,” saying it risked paving the way for a Labour Party government led by Corbyn. Labour lawmakers shouted “Resign! Resign!” as May wrapped up her remarks Monday, adding further insult to the humiliation of failing to deliver on her signature piece of legislation, the Brexit divorce deal from the European Union.

The British people voted 52 percent in favor of the U.K. leaving the E.U., while 48 percent of voters supported the country remain in the bloc.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.