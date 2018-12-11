Ice Cube: Trump’s Border Wall Is ‘Pathetic,’ His Administration Is ‘Going to Jail’

Rapper-actor Ice Cube said President Donald Trump’s border wall is a “pathetic” idea and said that members of his administration are “going to jail.”

“I’m not saying it wasn’t corruption before President Trump got there, but people are going to jail. People getting indicted. Don’t tell me that it’s a ‘witch hunt’; that’s just not true. So something ain’t right. And that ain’t me hating. That’s just me observing,” Ice Cube told Rolling Stone.

The rapper also called a border wall “dumb” and “a waste of money.”

“It’s kind of pathetic. It’s sad when you got to put up a fence around your house. Some people feel like they need it, but all you’re really doing is closing yourself off to the world,” the 49-year-old said.

“Walls, all they do is build division. [Pauses]. I don’t think he’s going to get it. He’s running out of time to get that done. A year from now, he’s going to feel like a lame duck,” he was also quoted as saying.”

The Are We There Yet? star recently came out against President Trump on his new Album Everythang’s Corrupt, which was released last year.

On one song called “Arrest the President,” Ice Cube raps:

Arrest the president, you got the evidence

That nigga is Russian intelligence

When it rains it pours

Did you know the new white was orange?

Boy, you’re showing your horns

In an interview with CNN’s April Ryan last week, Ice Cube again went after Trump, saying, “they need to lock him up.”