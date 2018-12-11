Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Brings Gifts to Children in Christmas Plaid

First Lady Melania Trump brought gifts to underprivileged children and the Christmas cheer in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday in a festive, holiday season plaid.

Melania Trump was all-smiles as she visited with children at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and gifted them Christmas presents at the annual Toys for Tots gathering, a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve.

The First Lady donned an appropriately spirited red plaid jacket with a matching twist belt by Tomas Maier, a pair of J Brand skinny jeans, and her favorite scrunchy suede navy knee boots by Gianvito Rossi. The plaid jacket is currently on sale for about $525 and the boots retail for $1,650.