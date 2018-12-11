Miley Cyrus Pushes Gun Control with ‘Protect Kids Not Guns’ T-Shirt

Pop singer Miley Cyrus wore a t-shirt with handwritten words Monday that said, ‘Protect Kids Not Guns.”

Cyrus apparently walked around wearing the shirt in New York City this week. The singer, according to the Daily Mail, “joins a long list of celebrities who have spoken out about gun control, from Kim Kardashian to Amy Schumer.”

The “Wrecking Ball” singer posted a picture of herself wearing the t-shirt.

Recording something special for the holidays! pic.twitter.com/he3vcqN2Ik — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 10, 2018

Cyrus’ t-shirt stunt comes after pop country singers Dierks Bentley and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard pushed for gun control.

Last week, Breitbart News reported that Bentley and Hubbard were pushing more gun control in conjunction with Tom’s apparel company. Additionally, Hubbard was actively trying to recruit country singers to join the gun control push.

Two days later, on December 6, Breitbart News reported that Hubbard had doubled down on his gun control push; that he wanted a ban on private gun sales at gun shows and flea markets. But he did not list a single instance in which a gun from a gun show or flea market had been used in a mass public attack in the 21st century.

Pop country singer Eric Church also supports restrictions on the Second Amendment. On July 26, 2018, Breitbart News reported that Church went on a gun control rant, in which he ripped gun rights groups and stressed that there needs to be a limit on the number of guns an individual can own.

Now Cyrus is wearing a t-shirt that says, “Protect Kids Not Guns.” Ironically, we need guns to protect kids. This is why school districts around the country — in Colorado, Ohio, South Dakota, Utah, Texas, and other states — are allowing teachers to carry guns or are hiring armed resource officers to keep kids safe.

