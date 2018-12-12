Contest Offers Chance to ‘Thank’ Hillary Clinton at Broadway Play

A recently launched contest offers Hillary Clinton supporters an opportunity to take in a Broadway play with the twice-failed presidential candidate while sipping a glass of chardonnay.

Money raised by the fundraiser will go toward Onward Together, Clinton’s political action committee, according to the contest organizer Omaze. The lucky winner will be flown to New York, put up in a four-star hotel, and see the popular Broadway product Great White Way, where they will have the chance to “get to know [Clinton] on a personal level.”

“Maybe you’ll talk about the show, life, or your family,” the contest description reads. “Maybe you’ll have a really nuanced conversation about economic policy. Maybe you’ll just use the opportunity to say, “thank you.” It’s up to you!”

The cost to enter the contest is just $10.

Former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton made headlines last week following reports that the couple has resorted to Groupon to sell tickets to their 13-city speaking tour. The tour kicked off in Toronto, Canada, to a tractor-trailer load of empty seats. Groupon is offering tickets for the Los Angeles event for as low as $35. The tour is currently on hiatus for the Christmas holiday and will restart April 11, 2019, in New York.