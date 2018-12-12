‘F*ck Michael Cohen’: Celebs Wish for Pence & Ivanka in Jail After Former Trump Lawyer Sentenced

Hollywood celebrities rejoiced and mocked the news of President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen being sentenced to prison Wednesday, celebrating and wondering when other members of the administration will be jailed.

“I hate to kick a man when he’s down, but in this case I’ll make an exception: fuck Michael Cohen,” actor-comedian Michael Ian Black said.

I hate to kick a man when he’s down, but in this case I’ll make an exception: fuck Michael Cohen. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) December 12, 2018

Actor Rob Delaney called for more to go to jail, saying he’s “Genuinely unmoved. Until Pence or Ivanka go to prison I don’t care.”

Genuinely unmoved. Until Pence or Ivanka go to prison I don’t care. — rob delaney (@robdelaney) December 12, 2018

Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney, was sentenced to three years in federal prison Wednesday for a variety of crimes, including money laundering and lying to Congress about plans to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

Cohen was reportedly emotional during his appearance in court, saying of his relationship with Trump, “time and time again, I felt it was my duty to cover up his dirty deeds.”

Faux-Trump Alec Baldwin used the Cohen sentencing to tease the next episode of Saturday Night Live.

Kathy Griffin also chimed in, mocking Cohen over a tweet he sent in 2015 where he told Hillary Clinton that she may soon be in jail for “defrauding American and perjury.”

Check out all the Hollywood hate below.

Sending a Raquel Welch poster to Michael Cohen. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 12, 2018

When the guy who said you were going to jail gets 3 years. https://t.co/flMwQVZPEV — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) December 12, 2018

"So I'm warning you, tread very fucking lightly because what I'm going to do to you is going to be fucking disgusting." Friendly reminder of his character from Michael Cohen himself, whom his attorney described in court today as 'a very good man.' Welp.https://t.co/IwNExiyI0O — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) December 12, 2018

Irony is a bitch. pic.twitter.com/BKgynYKOo1 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 12, 2018