William Shatner Blasts ‘2018 Prudes’ Who Want to Ban ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’

Veteran actor William Shatner tore into “myopic censorship club members” on social media this week, who’ve been calling for the Christmas classic song “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” to be taken off the air.

Captain Kirk scoffed at CBC radio’s decision to ban the Christmas song, “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” a song that many radical leftists now claim is a “rape song,” TheWrap reported. The famed Star Trek star is no right-winger, mind you, but he is a proponent of freedom, and he does not suffer liberal Twitter ninnies well.

William Shatner, who never misses an opportunity to remind fans he is Canadian, not an American, was quite unhappy that the Canadian radio system was going to ban the song. His tweet was unequivocal in support of the song penned in 1944.

“Call in to CBC radio all day and get them to play ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ over and over until midnight!” Shatner said.

Unsurprisingly, the T.J. Hooker star immediately began tangling with fans over the song, slamming the “myopic glasses” through which people have been viewing the holiday ditty.

Not every fan lined up against Shatner because of the song. For instance, one wondered if Bill couldn’t find something “more important to rally for.”

Shatner begged to differ.

“I would think that censorship of classics because certain ‘types’ need to judge things through their own 2018 myopic glasses and demand they be stricken from history is important,” Shatner responded. “Or is this 1984 only 34 years too late?”

Some fans thought Bill was joking to get a rise out of people. The “Rocketman” singer was quick to disabuse them of that notion.

Shatner also slammed the “Myopia Censorship Club” lined up against the song:

Shatner continued to criticize fans upset over the classic Christmas tune needling them for loving rap music but agitating against “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.”

“Have you watched the original choreography, myopic Peter or are you one of those who needs to take the lyrics & extrapolate worst case? You must clutch your pearls over rap music,” Shatner tweeted.

Shatner added that the choreography to the song is “the interpretation of the lyrics from the timeframe when it was written (1940’s).”

Eventually, CBC Radio rescinded its ban on the 1940s song after reacting to a backlash against the decision to stop playing it.

