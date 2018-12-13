Gary Sinise Flew 1,000 Children of Fallen Soldiers to Disney World for Christmas

Actor Gary Sinise gave an amazing gift to Gold Star families for Christmas — a trip to Disney World for almost 1,700 family members of fallen soldiers.

“Each one of these children who are going on these airplanes have lost a parent in military services—either combat related or illness or unfortunately suicide sometimes,” The Gary Sinise Foundation founder said. “We wanna take care of these kids and make sure they know we don’t forget.”

The families took 15 planes and stayed at Disney for five days, The Epoch Times reports.

What a sendoff for families as they board the Snowball Express! @INDairport -> Chicago -> Orlando for a special holiday trip in honor of their loved ones who died while serving our country. @GarySiniseFound @GarySinise @DoubleGee18 @WTHRcom #WTHRSunrise pic.twitter.com/ZWNAfnckBk — Anna Carrera (@AnnaWTHR) December 8, 2018

The Forrest Gump actor said in a social media post, “We Remember. Each flag representing the fallen hero of over 600 families attending GarySiniseFound 2018 Snowball Express event at WaltDisneyWorld Thank you to these Gold Star families, our amazing volunteers and all who supported our event.”

Sinise also thanked American Airlines for their help in organizing the trip.

“Thank you so much @AmericanAir for the amazing support you give to those who serve and @GarySiniseFound . A tremendous spirit of volunteerism and giving back to our special Snowball families of the fallen. It’s been a great year. More to come in 2019. We Remember,” he said.

The 63-year-old actor has been a strong supporter of U.S. servicemen and women throughout his career. Last year, he visited Americans stationed in Iraq and Afghanistan for Christmas.

“Thank you to these brave men and women for your service to our country,” he said in a social media post.