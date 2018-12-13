Emily Ratajkowski: ‘Insane’ to Say Women Can’t Be Sexy and a Feminist

Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski says women need to know they can be sexy and feminists at the same time.

In an interview for Vogue Australia’s January 2018 cover issue, the sexpot model hit back at critics who say she can’t be a feminist because she regularly poses in crop tops and other barely-there garb.

Emily Ratajkowski, who stumped for Senator Bernie Sanders in 2016, slammed women who claim she is being a tool of “a patriarchal society” when she posts her revealing photos on social media.

“The only argument that I think is sort of interesting is the conversation that somehow I’m playing into a patriarchal society by looking the way I look and capitalizing on my sexiness,” Ratajkowski told Vogue.

“But I don’t really care if me wearing a crop top is somehow playing into some patriarchy, because it makes me feel good about myself, and I shouldn’t be limited on that,” she said. “Making rules as to what a feminist should look like or wear is insane to me.”

The Gone Girl actress took heat recently for saying that wearing a string bikini could be a form of feminist protest.

Last month, the left-wing political activist declared that “feminism is great for everyone.”

Ratajkowski also got arrested in October in Washington D.C. in support of the false accusations of sexual assault lodged by liberals against now Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

💕 I'm happy to b in NH w/ @berniesanders & to speak at the rally tonight! I will be on approx 5:50 #votetogether pic.twitter.com/7s9JDXSfxC — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) February 8, 2016

Ratajkowski has in the past criticized feminists who say dressing sexy is bad for feminism.

In 2017, she told Harper’s Bazaar Arabia that it was “oppressive to women” to tell them how to dress.

“The idea that you have to adjust because of society’s ideas of a sexualized woman or because of a patriarchal standard of beauty and sexuality is again putting pressure on women to change rather than the outside culture changing,” she said.

