Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Gets Fierce with American Soldiers

First Lady Melania Trump was fierce as she visited the USS George H.W. Bush and American soldiers at Joint Base Langley in Hampton, Virginia, on Wednesday.

Mrs. Trump wore a navy and black ensemble to visit the military base, rocking a cashmere-wool blend Derek Lam navy peacoat featuring subtle embroidery details. The coat retails for about $1,900 at Derek Lam.

And what’s a military chic look without fierce accessories and some leather pants? Melania Trump paired the coat with JBrand high rise leather skinny pants, an obvious choice to wear with her favorite black leather combat boots, similar to this pair of Rag and Bone boots. The JBrand jeans retail for about $998.

To finish this look off, Mrs. Trump wore a black knitted beanie for her outside endeavors, black aviator sunglasses, and — Of course! — Bottega Veneta leather gloves, the style accessory of the winter season.

As you can see from the photos, Mrs. Trump was graciously welcomed by our American military troops.