First Lady Melania Trump was welcomed and beloved by children at the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, bringing Christmas cheer in candy cane red stilettos.

Melania Trump was colorful as she smiled and shook hands with children, reading them a Christmas story alongside Santa Claus. For her annual visit to the hospital, Mrs. Trump wore an oversized wool-blend coat by Tomas Maier, a German-based designer, over a white sheath dress. The coat is currently on sale at Net-A-Porter for $740.

Matching her coat — so very Mrs. Trump! — are a pair of candy cane red Manolo Blahnik stilettos, a heel that the Slovenian-born former model has worn on multiple occasions.

As Breitbart News noted, Mrs. Trump has been a bit of holiday tour, visiting American soldiers yesterday at Joint Base Langley in Hampton, Virginia. For the visit, Mrs. Trump was military chic in a Derek Lam coat, JBrand skinny leather pants, combat boots, aviators, a beanie and black leather gloves.