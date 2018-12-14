Cher: Trump a ‘Liar, Thug, Crook, Traitor’ Who’s ‘Ruining’ America

Actress-singer and left-wing activist Cher exploded at President Donald Trump Friday, accusing him of “ruining” America and being a “traitor.”

After saying that she had “no problem with Trump having extra marital affairs,” Cher said that her problem was that President Trump is a “liar, thug, crook, traitor,” who’s “ruining” America.

In a recent public appearance, the Grammy-winner expressed support for Joe Biden in the upcoming 2020 election.

“I know Joe Biden and I know him to be a really great man,” the 72-year-old said, also saying that Biden should run with a younger Democrat to defeat Trump in 2020.

The “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer joins her fellow Hollywood stars in expressing hatred for the president.

In November, she said that Trump was a “LIAR, WHITE NATIONALIST, RACIST,TRAITOR WHO’D HAVE PHOTO OP WITH HITLER,IF HE THOUGHT IT WOULD RALLY HIS BASE.”

TOOK PIC WITH SWEET DACA/DREAMER,HAPPY 2 SEE ME B4 trump KICKES HIM OUT OF🇺🇸. 🇺🇸IS ONLY HOME HE KNOWS. WE HUGGED I 😥.HOPE THERES SPECIAL🔥HELL🔥4 LIAR, WHITE NATIONALIST, RACIST,TRAITOR,WHO’D HAVE PHOTO OP WITH HITLER,IF HE THOUGHT IT WOULD RALLY HIS BASE — Cher (@cher) November 4, 2018

Earlier this year, the Moonstruck actress said that Trump was a “cancer ravaging our nation” and a “malignant tumor eating it’s way through our Constitution.”

She later walked that statement back, saying she went “too far,” though she did not apologize, saying, “This Is Not An Apology….Its a Reprimand. Just Because I CAN SAY ANYTHING…Doesn’t Mean I SHOULD. Sometimes I Learn The Hard Way,Over & Over. Humans are Fallible”