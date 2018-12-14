Dennis Quaid: ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ Controversy Has Gone ‘a Little Far’

Actor Dennis Quaid has waded into the controversy over the Christmas song liberals say celebrates “rape culture,” saying that the attacks on “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” have gone “a little too far.”

Quaid said the song is far more innocent than left-wing detractors want to think.

“It’s kind of innocent, really,” Quaid told Fox News on Thursday. “It was written in the ’40s, and there’s nothing predatory about it. It’s sort of just the relationship between men and women, you know? That’s all.”

Quaid, who is also the frontman for a band called Dennis Quaid and the Sharks, insisted that attacks on the song are not fair.

“It’s sort of a dance and courtship – that’s what that song, to me, is about – at Christmas season,” the 64-year-old actor Quaid exclaimed.

Indeed, the Right Stuff actor says he performs the song for his own holiday gigs.

“I sang that song at the Village Studios Christmas Party the other night,” Quaid noted.

The controversy over the song written in 1944 jumped to national attention when a Cleveland, Ohio, radio station haughtily announced a ban on the 70-year-old Christmas ditty because liberals say it celebrates “rape.”

Dennis Quaid is not the only celebrity singer who has announced support.

Dean Martin’s daughter, Deana Martin, also said that she refuses to remove the song from her set list.

“It won the Oscar for ‘Best Original Song’ in the 1949 film ‘Neptune’s Daughter.’ It’s been recorded by dozens of the world’s top recording artists for over 60 years, including my dad Dean Martin,” Martin said after the radio station banned the song. “This song is included in his very successful 1959 ‘Winter Romance’ album, and I’m very proud that it has become an evergreen favorite that is played every holiday season.”

“I personally love performing ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’ and will continue to do so,” she said adding, “Merry Christmas!”

