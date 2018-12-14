Michael Moore: George W. Bush and Trump are ‘Profoundly Evil’ People

Documentary filmmaker and left-wing activist Michael Moore declared Friday that both George W. Bush and President Donald Trump are “profoundly evil” people.

“Happy Shoe Day. Today is the 10th anniversary of this act of civil disobedience by an Iraqi citizen,” Michael Moore said, referencing the infamous incident in which an Iraqi journalist threw his shoes at then-President Bush.

“Thousands of American troops and hundreds of thousands of Iraqi civilians died for a lie Bush and Cheney told. Never, ever wish for this duo over Trump,” Moore said, adding, Both are profoundly evil.”

Happy Shoe Day. Today is the 10th anniversary of this act of civil disobedience by an Iraqi citizen. Thousands of American troops and hundreds of thousands of Iraqi civilians died for a lie Bush and Cheney told. Never, ever wish for this duo over Trump. Both are profoundly evil. https://t.co/YPGNKXnicp — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) December 14, 2018

As Moore points out, some centrist liberals have found a new appreciation for George W. Bush during the Trump presidency. Since leaving office, the former president has seemingly become close with both the Obama and Clinton families, and he made a speech criticizing Trump last year.

Bush said last fall that under Trump, “We’ve seen nationalism distorted into nativism, and forgotten the dynamism that immigration has always brought to America,” also saying that “bigotry seems emboldened” and “our politics seems more vulnerable to conspiracy theories and outright fabrication.”

However, progressives like Moore continued to bash Bush for his presidency and his handling of the Iraq War.

Moore has continued his long-running progressive activism under President Trump, using the current administration to release a film titled Fahrenheit 11/9, a spinoff of his earlier film Fahrenheit 9/11.

In October, the 64-year-old filmmaker warned that the United States may be in the “last days of democracy.”