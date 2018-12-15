NYPD Confirm ‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson Safe After Saying ‘I Don’t Want to Be On This Earth Anymore’

Actor and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson was confirmed safe late Saturday after several celebrities, his pop superstar ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande, and social media users thought he would attempt suicide after posting an alarming message to Instagram.

“i really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. i’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last,” Pete Davidson said Saturday in a since-deleted message. “all I ever tried to do was help people. just remember I told you so.”

ABC News reported that a New York Police Department spokesperson confirmed that officers performed a “wellness check” Saturday at NBC headquarters in Manhattan and “made contact” with Davidson. A Saturday Night Live spokesperson also confirmed that the SNL star was “in the building late Saturday.” Davidson is expected to appear on the long-running sketch comedy show.

Earlier this month Davidson detailed his battle with mental health issues, and how his high-profile breakup with Grande triggered a fresh round of depression-inducing backlash.

“I’ve been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months,” Davidson wrote on Instagram. “I’ve spoken about [borderline personality disorder] and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don’t want to be on this earth.”

“I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone else tries to make me kill myself. I won’t. I’m upset I even have to say this. To all those holding me down and seeing this for what it is — I see you and I love you,” he added.

The 25-year-old received support Saturday from several celebrities, many of whom have been very open about their own struggles with suicide and mental health.

“Pete Davidson … hang in there. There is a lot of help out here,” Jada Pinkett Smith tweeted. “Surrender to some love some where around you … today! Right now! And then … let in the help that will become available.”

“I’m praying for you Pete. I’ve been there. It gets better,” the Gotham star added.

Pete Davidson … hang in there. There is a lot of help out here. Surrender to some love some where around you … today! Right now! And then … let in the help that will become available. I’m praying for you Pete. I’ve been there. It gets better. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 15, 2018

Rapper Kid Cudi sent support to Davidson, saying, “Thinkin about U Pete. Hit me back bro.”

Thinkin about U Pete. Hit me back bro — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) December 15, 2018

Grande also pleaded with Davidson in a now-deleted tweet: “Man I’m so sorry I told a dumb joke,” Grande said. “I really didn’t mean any harm. All I want everyone to be healthy and happy. So desperately. Please. My god…I’m downstairs and I’m not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything. I know u have everyone u need and that’s not me, but I’m here too.”

She later admitted that she doesn’t have Davidson’s number.

Pete Davidson was also on the receiving end of controversy last month after he mocked former Navy SEAL Dan Crenshaw, who lost his eye fighting terrorists in Afghanistan.

