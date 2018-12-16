Michael Rapaport Apologizes for Mocking Pete Davidson After Suicide Panic

Actor Michael Rapaport apologized for mocking Pete Davidson after the Saturday Night Live star posted a note on Instagram suggesting what many assumed was a desire to commit suicide.

“Pete Davidson & KANYE must really not have Homeboys for real,” Rapaport wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “These are 2 whinny ass bitching ass social media Babies.”

Rapaport also posted videos impersonating the two stars crying over Ariana Grande and Drake, two people who Davidson and West were recently engaged in feuds with.

On Saturday evening, Davidson posted a troubling message on Instagram appearing to suggest he might take his own life.

“i really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. i’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last,” Pete Davidson said Saturday in a since-deleted message. “all I ever tried to do was help people. just remember I told you so.”

After realizing Davidson’s condition, Rapaport apologized for mocking Davidson’s mental state.

“Didn’t realize Pete Davidson posted an actual genuinely scary IG note,” he wrote. “Had no clue. Was not informed of all of those details. Would never mock someone when they’re truly down. Sincerely. I thought this was all the daily normal gossip of the day & was doing my daily take.”

Despite his condition, Davidson did make a brief appearance on Saturday Night Live on Saturday in a pre-recorded skit, while New York police revealed they performed a “wellness check” on the 25-year-old comedian.

Earlier this month, Davidson opened up about the extreme online bullying he has faced amid his mental health issues, but said he would not commit suicide despite some people urging him to do so.

Rapaport, meanwhile, who has had roles in TV series such as Prison Break, My Name is Earl, and Boston Public, has drawn headlines over the past year for his expletive-laden and bizarre online rants criticizing President Donald Trump and other prominent conservative figures.

He called Fox News host Laura Ingraham a “filthy pig,” described Vice President Mike Pence as a “selfish fuck” for his decision to walk out of a Colts game over players protesting the national anthem, and labeled President Trump a “fucking dummy” for his positions on climate change.

