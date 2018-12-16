WATCH: Disneyland Parade Float Collapses, Santa Dangles from Sled

A parade float at Disneyland collapsed on Saturday during the California theme park’s Christmas parade, leaving Santa Claus dangling from his sleigh, according to video footage of the incident.

An Instagram video making the rounds on the Internet captured the moment on Saturday when the sleigh broke down, flinging Santa Claus out of his seat and leaving him hanging by his harness.

The incident occurred Saturday during Disneyland’s Christmas Fantasy Parade, which travels down the Main Street U.S.A. area of the park.

The video showed Santa Claus dangling from the harness in a precarious position several feet from the ground until crews rescued him.

Santa must’ve fallen off his sleigh somewhere… the sleigh broke. No more eggnog for him!! pic.twitter.com/68XxuYmsk6 — jingletasmic (@jaysquivel) December 16, 2018

Once crews rescued St. Nicholas, he walked down the rest of the parade route seemingly unfazed by the incident as he flashed a smile at park guests while his sleigh trailed behind him.

Although the technical malfunction delayed the parade, no one was injured by the float mishap.

Breitbart News reached out to representatives for Disneyland to find out when Santa’s sleigh will be fully operational.

The California theme park has had to deal with several incidents this year providing a contrast to its image as the “happiest place on Earth.”

A report released in February revealed that two-thirds of Disneyland employees had been struggling to stay afloat financially, and in January, the park had to deal with dozens of protesters blocking Disneyland’s entrance to advocate for legislation that would give illegal aliens legal status in the U.S.