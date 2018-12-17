Alec Baldwin: Trump Is ‘Punishment’ for America’s ‘Slaughter of Native Americans, Slavery, Japanese Internment’

Actor and faux-President Donald Trump Alec Baldwin called the president a “curse” for the “sins” of America Sunday, saying that it is time to “exorcise” him from society.

“Trump is a curse, brought down on us as punishment 4 our sins. The slaughter of Native Americans, slavery, Japanese internment, Vietnam. Every hateful, misogynistic, racist notion, intertwined w our better nature, Trump embodies those. He is us. Now we can face it + exorcise it,” Alec Baldwin said.

Baldwin’s rant not only fails to mention that the United States has done a great deal to right these historical wrongs, he also doesn’t mention that most of these tragedies took place under Democrats.

The Saturday Night Live star preceded this statement with another social media post, in which he called for all Americans to rally behind Trump’s eventual successor.

“Remember that once Trump is gone, by whatever means, + is replaced by a competent/duly elected successor, it will be necessary 4 all in this country 2 offer their support 2 that man/woman. Regardless of party. The period of healing for us will be long + will require our best.”

The 60-year-old alleged parking lot-puncher recently called President Trump a “national socialist tumor.”

“The United States has a National Socialist tumor in its body and it is growing day by day. This alone should compel you to do everything in your power to get rid of Trump,” he said in a social media post last month.

The Hunt for Red October star also confessed in October that he is “horrified” every single day when he remembers that Trump is the president.

“Every day I wake up, I still am horrified. I feel like I’m in some dream that Trump is president of the United States. I almost can’t even say it,” he told reporters after a Democratic Party fundraiser.