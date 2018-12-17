Rob Reiner: Donald Trump ‘Must Be Indicted’

Hollywood film director and left-wing activist Rob Reiner on Monday referred to President Donald Trump as a “criminal” who “must be indicted” for committing felonies.

“It’s clear. The President is a criminal,” Reiner tweeted. “He has committed felonies. In the United States of America no one is above the law. There is nothing in the Constitution that says a President can’t be indicted. Donald Trump must be indicted.”

It’s clear. The President is a criminal. He has committed felonies. In the United States of America no one is above the law. There is nothing in the Constitution that says a President can’t be indicted. Donald Trump must be indicted. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 17, 2018

Reiner’s tweet seemingly alludes to allegations that the president broke campaign finance laws by directing his former lawyer Michael Cohen to issue hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal — two women who allege to have been romantically intimate with Trump before he was president.

On Sunday, the All in the Family star predicted President Trump’s legal predicament will “get ugly” for the country before his “mountain of lies” are stopped by a “juggernaut of truth.”

“It’s gonna get ugly and it’s gonna take time, but the ship of state is slowly turning,” he wrote on Twitter. “And none of Trump’s desperate tweets or Giuliani’s pathetic attempts to defend Trump’s mountain of lies with stop the juggernaut of truth. Donald Trump is a lifelong criminal and he will go.”

It’s gonna get ugly and it’s gonna take time, but the ship of state is slowly turning. And none of Trump’s desperate tweets or Giuliani’s pathetic attempts to defend Trump’s mountain of lies with stop the juggernaut of truth. Donald Trump is a lifelong criminal and he will go. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 16, 2018

In a Sunday interview with ABC’s This Week, President Donald Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, characterized Cohen as a liar and “pathetic”

“He’s a lawyer,” Giuliani said of Cohen, before stating the former Trump lawyer’s role was to advise the president on what he was legally able to do regarding the alleged payments. “I think I know what the truth is but unless you are God, this man, you will never know what the truth is. He lies to fit the situation he’s in.”

Cohen was sentenced to three years in federal prison last Wednesday for crimes including tax fraud, making hush-money payments, and issuing false statements to Congress about past business dealings in Russia.

Prior to Cohen’s sentencing, President Trump said he was not in violation of campaign finance laws because he used his own money to issue the payments. “Lawyer’s liability if he made a mistake, not me,” the president wrote on Twitter last Monday. “Cohen just trying to get his sentence reduced. WITCH HUNT!”

“Democrats can’t find a Smocking Gun tying the Trump campaign to Russia after James Comey’s testimony. No Smocking Gun…No Collusion.” @FoxNews That’s because there was NO COLLUSION. So now the Dems go to a simple private transaction, wrongly call it a campaign contribution,… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2018